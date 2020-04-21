Rihanna Reportedly Didn’t Send Her Father A Ventilator + Never Knew He Had COVID-19

We previously reported that Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, thanked his daugther for sending him a ventilator following his positive diagonses of COVID-19.

According to reports, Rihanna didn’t send him a vcentilator, and didn’t even know he had the virus.

Just a few weeks ago, Ronald told The Sun, “My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day. I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done.”

Well, a source close to the Bad Gyal told Page Six, “He doesn’t need a ventilator, and she didn’t send him one.” The source added that Rihanna didn’t know her father had the virus.

In the meantime, both Rihanna and Jay-Z’s foundations teamed up and donated $2 million to COVID-19 relief efforts in New York and Los Angeles. Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation donated the money in efforts to support undocumented workers, the incarcerated, homeless and elderly population. The donation will also support children of healthcare workers.