Oop! Shaggy Explains Why He Declined To Be On Rihanna’s Upcoming Album

Advertisement

HOT 97 NOW

News > HOT 97 NOW > Oop! Shaggy Explains Why He Declined To Be On Rihanna’s Upcoming Album
Shaggy

Oop! Shaggy Explains Why He Declined To Be On Rihanna’s Upcoming Album

Miabelle NYC
Jan. 10, 2020

Photo Credit: Getty Images

 

While fans aren't sure if this project is still happening, it looks like Shaggy had a chance to be on Rihanna’s highly anticipated album; nonetheless, he declined!

 

In an interview with Britain’s Daily Star, Shaggy opened up about Rihanna’s team reaching out to him to be a part of her suspected dancehall/reggae album and briefly mentions why he said no: They approached me for the Rihanna project yet. There’s a lot of great people involved but for me, I didn’t need to audition to be on the record, I’ll leave that to younger guys. But from what I hear it should be good.”

 

Do you think Shaggy should’ve said yes?!

 

SOURCE: Madame Noir

 

 

Recommended Articles

Megan thee stallion, normani
HOT 97 NOW
Jan. 10, 2020

MUST SEE: Megan Thee Stallion + Normani ‘Diamond’ Video Is Here!

Apryl Jones
HOT 97 NOW
Jan. 10, 2020

Welp! Apryl Jones Officially Answers Lil Fizz Break-Up Question

Azriel Clary
HOT 97 NOW
Jan. 10, 2020

Free At Last: Azriel Clary Is Back With Her Family After R. Kelly Drama

Azriel Clary wearing a pink shirt and Joycelyn Savage wearing black and white
HOT 97 NOW
Jan. 09, 2020

Azriel Clary's Father Addresses The Fight Between Her And Joycelyn Savage + Blames R.Kelly For It

Joycelyn Savage (R) and Azriel Clary arrive for a bond hearing for R&B singer R. Kelly at the Leighton Criminal Court Building o
HOT 97 NOW
Jan. 09, 2020

Azriel Clary Explains WHY Her & Joycelyn Put Paws On Each Other!

Lil Wayne on stage
HOT 97 NOW
Jan. 09, 2020

Lil Wayne Officially Engaged To Australian Model La’Tecia Thomas

Subscribe to the HOT 97 NOW newsletter