Oop! Shaggy Explains Why He Declined To Be On Rihanna’s Upcoming Album

While fans aren't sure if this project is still happening, it looks like Shaggy had a chance to be on Rihanna’s highly anticipated album; nonetheless, he declined!

In an interview with Britain’s Daily Star, Shaggy opened up about Rihanna’s team reaching out to him to be a part of her suspected dancehall/reggae album and briefly mentions why he said no: “They approached me for the Rihanna project yet. There’s a lot of great people involved but for me, I didn’t need to audition to be on the record, I’ll leave that to younger guys. But from what I hear it should be good.”

