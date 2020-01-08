Rihanna’s Model Slick Woods All Smiles After 'Unexpected' Health Scare

Slick Woods attends the 2019 Harper's Bazaar ICONS on September 06, 2019 in New York City. 

Rihanna’s Model Slick Woods All Smiles After 'Unexpected' Health Scare

L'Oréal Luchi
Jan. 08, 2020

Photo credit - Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Prayers up for Slick Woods!

The model is battling stage 3 cancer and experienced an unexpected seizure. 

She posted a video to her IG in a hospital bed with a huge smile, looking like she’s in good spirits. In the caption, she wrote:

“Now that I’m feeling a million times better and walking again thanks @cheyalli for saving my life during an unexpected seizure in the middle of the night, man there’s so many people going through way worse.” 

Take a look:

We are hoping Slick Woods makes a full recovery!

