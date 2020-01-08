HOT 97 NOW
Rihanna’s Model Slick Woods All Smiles After 'Unexpected' Health Scare
Jan. 08, 2020
Photo credit - Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Prayers up for Slick Woods!
The model is battling stage 3 cancer and experienced an unexpected seizure.
She posted a video to her IG in a hospital bed with a huge smile, looking like she’s in good spirits. In the caption, she wrote:
“Now that I’m feeling a million times better and walking again thanks @cheyalli for saving my life during an unexpected seizure in the middle of the night, man there’s so many people going through way worse.”
Take a look:
We are hoping Slick Woods makes a full recovery!