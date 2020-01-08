Rihanna’s Model Slick Woods All Smiles After 'Unexpected' Health Scare

Photo credit - Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Prayers up for Slick Woods!

The model is battling stage 3 cancer and experienced an unexpected seizure.

She posted a video to her IG in a hospital bed with a huge smile, looking like she’s in good spirits. In the caption, she wrote:

“Now that I’m feeling a million times better and walking again thanks @cheyalli for saving my life during an unexpected seizure in the middle of the night, man there’s so many people going through way worse.”

Take a look:

We are hoping Slick Woods makes a full recovery!